Winter Storm Timeline: What To Expect On Friday In Oklahoma

The Winter Storm Is Here

Sleet and snow have started in Eastern Oklahoma with areas to the South like McAlester already seeing some heavy accumulation.

Winter Storm Warnings:

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Craig, Ottawa, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, and Wagoner County until 12:00 p.m. Friday.

More accumulating snow will occur this evening and into the overnight hours for most locations.

What’s The Timing For Wintry Weather?

Thursday Afternoon (12 PM - 6 PM):

Precipitation developed early Thursday morning near the Dallas-Fort Worth area into far southern Oklahoma. Precipitation started in the Tulsa metro just after 11 a.m.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:21 PM: Snow all throughout Green Country into southern Kansas. Lots of travel difficulties to the south and east of Tulsa.

4:22 PM: Storm Tracker Sequoyah Quinton observed several cars off the road just south of Gore.

Thursday Evening:

The highest likelihood for measurable snow in the Tulsa metro is late Thursday afternoon through the early evening hours.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:20 PM: Storm trackers are out all across Green Country tracking this winter storm. Roads continue to become more dangerous so continue to drive with extreme caution.

6:08 PM: Roads have deteriorated quickly across the metro as expected. Be very careful if you have to get out this evening.

8:00 PM: Snow continues all across Green Country tonight with some bursts of locally heavy snow. Road conditions continue to worsen as roads get more and more snow-packed.

Friday Morning:

Most of the precipitation will exit the eastern third of the state early Friday morning.

How Much Snow Will There Be In Oklahoma?

We continue to forecast snowfall accumulation, supporting 1 to 3 inches in the Tulsa metro. Overnight data is trending toward a higher amount for the Tulsa metro.

Locations from Okmulgee to Eufaula to Muskogee to Tahlequah may see nearly 4 inches.

From McAlester to Wilburton to Poteau, expect between 4 and 6 inches of snow.

The Southeastern sections of Pittsburg, Latimer, and Le Flore counties may see 6 to 8 inches of snow. The caveat for this higher amount remains the transitioning phase this morning through midday between freezing rain, sleet, and then finally all snow.

Snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon and early evening will remain relatively light, maybe near 1 inch in some locations. Higher amounts of accumulating snow will occur this evening into overnight.

Some Uncertainty Remains

As is normal with Southern Plains winter storm events, the possibility of a localized band to the northwest of the immediate precipitation shield exists. This means some locations northwest of the Tulsa metro could end up with higher amounts than currently forecast.

The predictability of these mesoscale features is extremely difficult to pinpoint even at this hour. The exact amount of snowfall for other locations will depend on the temperature and moisture profile that will be changing throughout the day.

This changes the snow ratios and could result in additional changes into the snowfall forecast later tonight.

The key to the snowfall forecast is how long this transition zone takes. If precipitation cools the atmosphere quickly, slightly higher snow totals will be possible with this event, even across part of northern Oklahoma. Extreme southeastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas is still the favored location for a higher-end snowfall event.

Some locations along and east of Hwy. 69 and south of the I-40 area will see snowfall amounts from 4 to nearly 6 inches. Some localized banding on the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line region across far southeastern Oklahoma may exceed 7 inches.

Further south along the Red River Valley in parts of North Texas, the transitioning zone early this morning between freezing rain, sleet, and snow may cut down on some of the higher-end totals in those areas, but winter storm warning criteria are likely across the Red River Valley.

How Will This Impact Travel?

Travel impacts are likely from this system across most of the region. Impacts along the I-44 corridor are still considered to be mostly minor.

Locations south and east of Tulsa across east-central to southeastern Oklahoma will experience moderate travel impacts with this storm.

Regardless, you are encouraged to remain aware of your weather surroundings and travel cautiously if snow develops in your area.

What About The Weekend?

Friday morning temperatures will be in the 20s, with daytime highs tomorrow in the lower to mid-30s. Some melting or sublimation is possible tomorrow.

There will be a chance of some refreezing late Friday night into early Saturday morning, which could continue to cause some travel issues.

Temperature trends this weekend support morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs near 40 on Saturday and Sunday.

Where are the warming shelters available in Tulsa this year?

The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.

Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne — Open 24/7 The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. — Open 24/7 Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. — Open 24/7

Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:

Tulsa Dream Center, 4122 W. 55th Pl. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. and closes Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.; Adults only, pet-friendly. Rose Bowl, 7419 E. 11th St. — Opens Sunday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. and closes Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m.; Adults only.

For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.

Bring Pets Inside!

Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:

Wellness Checks: Ensure pets are up to date on vaccines and discuss arthritis or other cold-weather health concerns with a veterinarian. Outdoor Time: Monitor the duration of outdoor activities, especially for short-haired breeds or pets with conditions like diabetes or heart disease. Paw Care: After walks, inspect and clean paws to remove ice or de-icing chemicals that could harm your pet.

How Can I Protect Myself From Sickness This Winter?

The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.

Health experts say the risk of respiratory illnesses is higher during the winter, as colder weather often leads to more indoor gatherings, increasing the likelihood of viruses spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma is one of 11 states with very high respiratory virus activity, and with flu vaccination rates lower than this time in 2024, more people have reported getting sick.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

Updates from The City of Tulsa:

Street crews will be on 24-hour operations through late Friday into Saturday morning, responding to the initial snow and the potential for refreeze through early Saturday morning.

If you have to be out driving, please follow these tips to help you stay safe:

Expect delays: Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Drive with caution: Take it slow and steady. Avoid distractions: Put your phone down and focus on the road. Increase following distance: Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Sudden stops are a recipe for disaster on ice. Also remember, stay at least 150 feet back from snowplows and never pass them. Pump your brakes gently: Slamming on the breaks could lock up your wheels and cause you to skid. Turn smoothly: Avoid sharp turns and lane changes. Avoid using cruise control: Cruise control can lock your car into a constant speed, making it harder to react to changing road conditions. Check your tires: Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread depth. Stock your go kit: Stock emergency supplies in your vehicles in case you become stranded along your route.

For more information on winter preparedness, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather. The City's snow and ice routes, in addition to the resources the City has to treat Tulsa's roads, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.

For the latest information on available warming stations and drop-in shelters, many of which have extended operations through Saturday, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.

Service Updates

While Tulsa City Hall will remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, several City services are and could be impacted. For updates on all City service changes as they occur, please follow the City of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa, and on X, @CityofTulsaGov.

Tulsa Municipal Court

Tonight's Thursday Night Court is canceled and all cases will be passed to Night Court on Jan. 16, 2025, at the same time and in courtroom.

Refuse & Recycling

Thursday refuse and recycling service is expected to continue as normal. On Friday, the current plan is for all residential refuse pickup to occur first (as conditions allow), with recycling serviced afterward. While plans could change, Tulsans are asked to be patient as it may take additional time to work through neighborhoods due to road conditions and worker safety. While the mulch site currently open, weather conditions could cause an interruption in hours. Bulky Waste has been halted for those that were scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Friday, Jan. 10. City of Tulsa Customer Care has contacted all affected residents to reschedule. Dead Animal Pickup has been paused and will resume after crews return to normal operations.

Tulsa Parks

While Tulsa Parks is currently on normal operations, weather impacts could cause service and programming interruptions. Follow Tulsa Parks on Facebook and Instagram, @TulsaParks, for the latest information.

Development Services & Inspections

Commercial and residential inspections are currently proceeding as scheduled, but weather impacts could cause service disruptions if neighborhood street conditions become snow-covered. If service disruptions are warranted, a temporary pause in inspections could occur. The Permit Center office on the 4th floor of Tulsa City Hall is expected to remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions about permitting or can't make it to City Hall, please use the Self Service Portal or email cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa Animal Services

Tulsa Animal Services remains open during normal business hours, 2-6 p.m. daily, and for scheduled drop-offs. Follow Tulsa Animal Services on Facebook, @TulsaAnimalWelfare, for the latest information on services or potential service impacts. Please note, calls for service may take longer depending on weather conditions.

Finance and Utility Billing