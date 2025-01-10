Winter Storm Timeline: What To Expect On Friday In Oklahoma

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 10:35 pm
Sleet and snow have started in Eastern Oklahoma with areas to the South like McAlester already seeing some heavy accumulation.
More accumulating snow will occur this evening and into the overnight hours for most locations.
Thursday Afternoon (12 PM - 6 PM):
Precipitation developed early Thursday morning near the Dallas-Fort Worth area into far southern Oklahoma. Precipitation started in the Tulsa metro just after 11 a.m.
LIVE UPDATES:
3:21 PM: Snow all throughout Green Country into southern Kansas. Lots of travel difficulties to the south and east of Tulsa.
4:22 PM: Storm Tracker Sequoyah Quinton observed several cars off the road just south of Gore.
Thursday Evening:
The highest likelihood for measurable snow in the Tulsa metro is late Thursday afternoon through the early evening hours.
LIVE UPDATES:
5:20 PM: Storm trackers are out all across Green Country tracking this winter storm. Roads continue to become more dangerous so continue to drive with extreme caution.
6:08 PM: Roads have deteriorated quickly across the metro as expected. Be very careful if you have to get out this evening.
8:00 PM: Snow continues all across Green Country tonight with some bursts of locally heavy snow. Road conditions continue to worsen as roads get more and more snow-packed.
Friday Morning:
Most of the precipitation will exit the eastern third of the state early Friday morning.
How Much Snow Will There Be In Oklahoma?
We continue to forecast snowfall accumulation, supporting 1 to 3 inches in the Tulsa metro. Overnight data is trending toward a higher amount for the Tulsa metro.
Locations from Okmulgee to Eufaula to Muskogee to Tahlequah may see nearly 4 inches.
From McAlester to Wilburton to Poteau, expect between 4 and 6 inches of snow.
The Southeastern sections of Pittsburg, Latimer, and Le Flore counties may see 6 to 8 inches of snow. The caveat for this higher amount remains the transitioning phase this morning through midday between freezing rain, sleet, and then finally all snow.
Snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon and early evening will remain relatively light, maybe near 1 inch in some locations. Higher amounts of accumulating snow will occur this evening into overnight.
As is normal with Southern Plains winter storm events, the possibility of a localized band to the northwest of the immediate precipitation shield exists. This means some locations northwest of the Tulsa metro could end up with higher amounts than currently forecast.
The predictability of these mesoscale features is extremely difficult to pinpoint even at this hour. The exact amount of snowfall for other locations will depend on the temperature and moisture profile that will be changing throughout the day.
This changes the snow ratios and could result in additional changes into the snowfall forecast later tonight.
The key to the snowfall forecast is how long this transition zone takes. If precipitation cools the atmosphere quickly, slightly higher snow totals will be possible with this event, even across part of northern Oklahoma. Extreme southeastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas is still the favored location for a higher-end snowfall event.
Some locations along and east of Hwy. 69 and south of the I-40 area will see snowfall amounts from 4 to nearly 6 inches. Some localized banding on the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line region across far southeastern Oklahoma may exceed 7 inches.
Further south along the Red River Valley in parts of North Texas, the transitioning zone early this morning between freezing rain, sleet, and snow may cut down on some of the higher-end totals in those areas, but winter storm warning criteria are likely across the Red River Valley.
Travel impacts are likely from this system across most of the region. Impacts along the I-44 corridor are still considered to be mostly minor.
Locations south and east of Tulsa across east-central to southeastern Oklahoma will experience moderate travel impacts with this storm.
Regardless, you are encouraged to remain aware of your weather surroundings and travel cautiously if snow develops in your area.
Friday morning temperatures will be in the 20s, with daytime highs tomorrow in the lower to mid-30s. Some melting or sublimation is possible tomorrow.
There will be a chance of some refreezing late Friday night into early Saturday morning, which could continue to cause some travel issues.
Temperature trends this weekend support morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs near 40 on Saturday and Sunday.
The city of Tulsa, local shelters, warming stations, and outreach teams are working to ensure access to safe, warm spaces during the cold temperatures.
Tulsa shelters and temporary warming locations are open to provide refuge. Major locations include:
Temporary overflow shelters will also be open for the cold weather:
For a full list of warming station locations and hours, visit Housing Solutions’ Winter Weather Information Page.
Winter temperatures can pose additional challenges for pets, particularly older animals or those with health conditions. Hartfield recommends:
The Tulsa Health Department is urging residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent respiratory illnesses as Oklahoma enters the coldest months of the year.
Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.
Updates from The City of Tulsa:
Street crews will be on 24-hour operations through late Friday into Saturday morning, responding to the initial snow and the potential for refreeze through early Saturday morning.
If you have to be out driving, please follow these tips to help you stay safe:
For more information on winter preparedness, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather. The City's snow and ice routes, in addition to the resources the City has to treat Tulsa's roads, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness.
For the latest information on available warming stations and drop-in shelters, many of which have extended operations through Saturday, visit Housing Solutions' Winter Weather Information page.
Service Updates
While Tulsa City Hall will remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, several City services are and could be impacted. For updates on all City service changes as they occur, please follow the City of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa, and on X, @CityofTulsaGov.
Tulsa Municipal Court
Refuse & Recycling
Tulsa Parks
Development Services & Inspections
Tulsa Animal Services
Finance and Utility Billing
