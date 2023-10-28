Cold, Rainy Weather In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Sunday?

The exact position of the stalling front holds the key to temperatures for Saturday, but we expect a very chilly and occasionally wet day for most of the area on Saturday and an even colder Sunday.

The front is expected to stall across the Red River Valley tonight and may nudge slightly northward Saturday morning through midday, mostly still south of the I-40 corridor.

Saturday morning lows will be in the 40s for most of the area. The main upper-level long wave trough will keep a strong southwest flow atop the cooler air at the surface resulting in periods of overrunning precipitation.

Locations near and slightly north of the surface boundary may see some thunder also mixed in with the showers. No severe weather will occur, but some pockets of moderate to occasionally heavy downpours will be possible Saturday near this boundary.

Due to recent rainfall in these areas, southeastern OK will be monitored for some localized flooding issues. No flood watches are posted currently for this region.

More northward, the overrunning precipitation may not be quite as heavy. After some spotty showers during the early morning hours, precipitation will gradually increase to higher coverage midday into the afternoon and evening hours.

High temps across northern OK may stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Locations along the I-40 corridor will be in the mid-50s, with far southeastern OK in the 60s.

A strong Canadian surface ridge of high pressure builds across the northern high plains Saturday evening and expands southward bringing even colder air into the state Sunday.

What is the Forecast for Sunday?

This is effectively another cold front. North winds at 20 to 30 mph will be likely with temperatures staying in the lower 40s through Sunday morning and dropping into the upper 30s by afternoon. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the upper 20s by Sunday afternoon and evening.

The main upper air long wave trough will continue to bring southwest flow over the colder air mass resulting in a saturated layer. This will bring precipitation to a large area for most of the day. At times this may be in the form of drizzle and other times cold light showers.

Locations across far northwestern OK into southwestern Kansas may be cold enough for some light wintry precipitation Sunday, but not across our northeastern sections of the state. The trough will exit the area Sunday evening quickly taking precip out of the area.

As the clouds clear Sunday evening, temps will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning prompting the possibility of a freeze or frost across the northern sections of the state.

Sunshine and highs in the upper 40s north and lower 50s south will remain for the afternoon with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Excellent radiational cooling is likely to occur Monday night bringing cold air.

Many locations will drop in the mid and upper 20s followed by highs in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon. Another front is possible Tuesday evening. Another area of freezing temps, possibly in the lower 20s in some valleys, with the metro in the mid to upper 20s, will be followed by highs Tuesday afternoon in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Trick-or-treating hours will be cold, mostly in the 40s, but with light north winds and dry weather.

