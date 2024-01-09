Arctic Air To Invade The State Later This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for Tuesday?

Temperatures are near and below freezing early this morning across the northern areas of the state. Roadways are wet in many locations. Please remain aware of slick spots on travel ways, including elevated surfaces during the morning commute. Several crashes were reported around the Tulsa metro early this morning.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma by Tuesday afternoon?

By afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 30s north and a few lower 40 south. As the system moves away from our area, we’ll see improving conditions both Wednesday and Thursday before another strong front moves to the area Thursday night. This brings another surge of cold weather on Friday and Saturday. There is also another disturbance expected near our region resulting in a mention for some wintry precip chances Friday.

Will there be more snow in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

A compact and strong surface slow will quickly move across northeastern Oklahoma into the mid Missouri Valley early this morning. As the storm ejects away from the area, some mostly light snow on the back side of the system will move across northeastern Oklahoma and surrounding vicinity. A minor dusting will occur near the metro, with a local higher impact expected across extreme Eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of western Arkansas and western Missouri through Tuesday afternoon. Strong northwest winds at 25 to 45 arrive this morning and continues through the middle part of the day. A wind advisory will remain in effect. Wind chill values will drop into the teens and lower 20s early this morning across eastern OK and lower values west of I-35.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma this weekend?

By the second half of the weekend, data continue to suggest a surge of arctic air arriving across the state. This should set the stage for below freezing temperatures for several days. Additionally, a strong Jetstream position near our area should bring at least one, possibly two storm systems near the state. We continue to watch data and will adjust over the next few days.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

