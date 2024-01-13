Tracking Arctic Air Invading Oklahoma This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Winter has returned.

After a few strong and severe storms late Thursday night, a brief bout of wintry precipitation flurried for parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning.

That quickly exited the area, but even colder weather arrives this weekend with additional measurable snow chances on Sunday. Prepare now for a long stretch of sub-freezing temperatures through at least the middle of next week.

When does the Arctic air arrive in Oklahoma?

The first surge of shallow Arctic air has rolled across Northern Oklahoma. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the early morning hours for a few counties across far eastern Oklahoma. Drier air has quickly invaded the central part of the state and is quickly ending the precipitation chances near the metro. The temperature this morning will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s across Northern Oklahoma, and a few mid to upper 30s across southeastern sections of the state. The leading edge of shallow air may temporally stall along the Red River Valley, where a few spots will reach the lower to mid-40s.

How cold will it get in Oklahoma on Saturday, January 13?

A significant and deeper surge of Arctic air will arrive tomorrow afternoon or early evening. Saturday morning temperatures will start in the single digits to lower teens north and result in daytime highs in the lower to mid-20s across Northern Oklahoma in the lower 30s across the southern third of the state.

The upper air flow is expected to bring at least two distinct short waves across the area over the next to 60 hours resulting in snow chances for the region. The depth of the cold air will keep any precipitation snow.

How much snow is expected on Sunday, January 14?

The first disturbance arriving Sunday will bring an increasing probability of measurable snowfall across Northeastern and Eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas. Exact timing and amounts will be refined as the system draws closer, but some measurable snowfall is anticipated.

A consensus approach of data suggests snow probabilities will be mostly in the afternoon into the evening. Another concern will be the exceptionally cold temperatures Sunday through early next week. Another minor disturbance could bring some additional snow flurries or brief snow showers Monday.

What are the wind chill values for Oklahoma this weekend?

As the deeper surge of Arctic air arrives this weekend, extremely low temperatures are anticipated for most of the area. Overnight and morning lows will drop to single-digit values Sunday through early next week.

Early morning wind chill values Sunday through Tuesday will support conditions from -10 to -25 in some locations. Wind chill advisories or warnings will more than likely be required Sunday through Tuesday morning. These types of values can be dangerous if not prepared.

Sunday afternoon highs will hover near 10° in northeastern Oklahoma and in the mid-teens across southeastern sections of the state. Northeast winds from 15 to 25 mph will remain. Monday morning temperatures will be near or below zero. Afternoon highs Monday will also stay mostly in the lower teens.

Tuesday morning a surface ridge of high pressure will be settling near our area. This should bring some lower wind speeds, but with extremely low morning temperatures on Tuesday near or below zero, windchill values may continue to be from -10 to -15. Tuesday afternoon highs will remain in the lower 20s.

Wednesday morning continues to be very cold, but afternoon highs may briefly reach above freezing. Some data suggest another surge of Arctic air is possible late next week that may also impact next weekend.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

