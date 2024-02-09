Windy And Warm Before A Sunday Winter Storm Chance

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Breezy southwest winds remain at 15 to 25 mph Friday with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After a few isolated showers or storms across far eastern OK Friday night, a strong storm system nears the state Sunday with rain attempting to change or mix with some snow in some areas across the state.

Higher impacts for snowfall accumulation will remain across west central OK. Some rain changing to snow is possible across eastern OK, but amounts will remain relatively low.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, February 9?

A small disturbance will move across southeastern Colorado across northern OK later Friday afternoon as a surface cold front moves southward across the central and southern plains.

As the upper-level disturbance nears the local region, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible, mostly along and east of Highway 69/75 into far southeastern OK and western Arkansas.

A few storms that do manage to form may be marginally strong to near severe with some small hail and downpours.

Any activity should quickly exit the area tonight as the cold front moves across the area. Most of the area will remain rainfall Friday evening.

As the front clears the area overnight, this brings more seasonal temperature back to the area with morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

A broad trough in the western U.S. will be becoming stronger as it digs south Friday and is expected to eventually turn east across the high plains of Texas and into Oklahoma Sunday as a closed low.

Southwest flow aloft over the state will bring some showers into the area late Saturday night through Sunday morning with temps dropping into the lower 40s early Sunday.

As the trough approaches from the west, colder air aloft will gradually arrive supporting a changeover from rain to wintry mix and possibly snow through late Sunday into the evening hours.

The antecedent air mass will initially be too warm for snow, but as the upper-level system nears, column cooling will allow the transition for rain to mix with or change to snow in a few spots Sunday evening.

What is chance for snow in Oklahoma on Sunday, February 11?

The exact track of the low will determine the eventual path of some wet snow. This pattern can be favorable for some swaths of heavy snow bands but the lack of colder air already at the surface should temper this possibility with minor accumulation amounts expected across eastern OK if the mix occurs.

The trend in the latest data supports a slightly slower upper-level transit of the system across the state which would mean the possibility of some rain changing to snow lasting longer Sunday evening into the early Monday morning commute.

The highest chance for impactful snow remains across the western half of the state extending east along both sides of I-44 across far west-central Oklahoma. Any shift north or south of even 50 miles of the upper-level low from current data could bring changes to the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Temps will remain near freezing early Monday morning but will climb into the and mid 40s Monday afternoon and into the 60s for daytime highs Tuesday through Thursday. Additional cold air is likely to return to the area late next week influencing the weekend.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------