Windy Weather Arrives Before A Weekend Cool-Down

A lead wave from the trough will bring more mid and high clouds Wednesday, along with a tightening surface pressure gradient bringing gusty south winds from 15 to 25 mph midday to afternoon and increasing speed from 20 to 40 mph overnight into most of Thursday. A wind advisory may be needed for part of Thursday.

A large trough across the western U.S. will drive our weather in the short term as a strong surface low forms across Colorado and ejects northeast into Southern Canada Thursday night and early Friday morning.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 7?

Later Wednesday night, a few high based showers will be possible across northwestern OK. As this disturbance moves east early Thursday, a few spotty showers will be possible across eastern OK and western Arkansas.

The low-level veering southwest wind will push deeper moisture east of the area and measurable precipitation is unlikely for most of the area with this disturbance.

By afternoon, humidity values from 30 to 40% combined with strong southwest winds and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-70s will create a favorable fire spread rate across the area. Outdoor burning is discouraged on Thursday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

Another mild day is expected Friday with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before a surface front moves across the area late Friday night.

A few showers or storms will be possible across extreme southeastern OK into western Arkansas as the front passes the region.

A minor cool-down is expected behind the boundary with Saturday morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday a stronger upper-level low is expected to strengthen over the desert southwest and approach Oklahoma.

A few showers will be possible Saturday evening into early Sunday with higher chances currently positioned south of the area.

The main upper-level low will be nearing the state Sunday and will bring some precipitation chances to northeastern OK.

Will it snow this weekend in Oklahoma?

The exact trajectory continues to remain inconsistent in most data. As the low nears the area, colder air aloft will support afternoon highs remaining in the lower to mid-40s with some showers.

As the main upper-level low passes over NE OK Sunday evening, a window will exist for some showers to change to some snow.

Additional changes to this part of the forecast will remain possible, even likely, for the next few days before more confidence arrives as data becomes more consistent.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

