Thunderstorms Move Through Green Country Wednesday, More Severe Weather Chances Thursday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, there is one thunderstorm hanging around in Tulsa County around Chelsea and southeast of Oologah Lake. There is not as much lightning, but it is still there, and there is some small hail associated with the storm.

Warmer weather Wednesday night sets up the chances for more storms, including severe weather, on Thursday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, March 14?

Thursday morning to midday, a surface area of low pressure begins lifting northeast while a surface cold front begins moving across the state.

Showers and storms will be more likely to develop by afternoon and evening along and well ahead of the slowly advancing front. Locations near and southeast of I-44 will have the highest chance for storms and possibly severe weather.

The primary threat will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat, while not exceptionally high, is not zero, but mostly across far southeastern sections of the state.

The slow movement of the front late Thursday night means some additional showers and storms will be possible on the cool side of the boundary overnight into pre-dawn Friday before the front finally exits southeastern OK early Friday morning.

A more stable air mass arrives through the weekend. There will remain a low-end chance for a few showers populating southeastern OK Friday night into Saturday morning.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Temps will remain mild but cooler this weekend compared to the previous few days. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday, the lower to mid-60s Saturday, and lower 60s Sunday.

A secondary front arrives Sunday afternoon that brings a more notable cool-down with temps dropping to near freezing Monday morning with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold