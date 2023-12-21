Rain Chances For The Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for this Thursday?

Low level moisture will slowly return later today and mitigate the fire spread rates compared to yesterday. Regardless, the threat for rapid fire spread remains and outdoor burning is discouraged today.

The first of several upper-level disturbances will approach the area Thursday providing the needed lift for showers developing across the area, mostly Thursday evening into early Friday morning. A few spotty showers will be possible during the day tomorrow, but a likely category will arrive late in the evening into early Friday. Mostly light amounts are anticipated. Instability will remain very low. Lightning and thunder are not expected. This wave will quickly move east by midday with southeast winds remaining around 10 to 15 mph Friday afternoon. Morning lows in the lower 50s will be followed by daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The second disturbance arrives Saturday evening into Sunday morning and will feature a higher chance for more meaningful precipitation, including the probability for thunderstorms. Instability and some convective and potential energy will be available and sufficient shear could support a few strong storms but the deep moisture profile into the atmosphere will more than likely be the most concern with the potential for pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Gusty south winds are likely at 15 to 25 mph with morning lows in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

The main upper-level system is expected to move near the area Christmas Day but may dry-slot most of the area by early morning. The data has trended faster with the frontal passage and is suggesting daytime temps will remain in the lower 50s with gusty west to northwest winds after a brief window for a few showers during the morning hours. As the upper-level system pinwheels over the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, some uncertainty remains on the exact positioning of the wrap around moisture. Most of this should remain north of our immediate area across central Kansas where enough column cooling would support some snow flurries or showers. This should remain north of Oklahoma, but colder weather is likely to return to the state for most of next week.

The pattern is sending signals of the return of shallow and cold air across the northern half of the nation from late December into early January. We'll continue to monitor and update when the potential for much colder air arrives.

The winter solstice arrives Thursday evening. CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

