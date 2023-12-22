More Rain On The Way To Green Country; Christmas Weather Preview

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for this Thursday?

As Christmas quickly approaches, we’re tracking multiple storm systems that will bring multiple chances of rain back into Green Country.

Above normal temperatures have been quite the theme for December, and that continues yet again for our Thursday along with some gusty south winds.. A spotty shower is possible during the day, but better chances arrive later tonight.

Scattered showers, mostly light to moderate, are expected from the nighttime hours of our Thursday through early Friday morning. By mid-morning Friday, showers will be decreasing with yet another day of above normal temperatures settling in.

From Friday afternoon through much of Saturday, we’ll be in-between storm systems with no major travel impacts expected in that timeframe. The storm system inbound for the weekend will be much stronger than our Thursday/Friday storm system, and it’ll be swinging out of the Rockies into the southern Plains by late Saturday.

By late Saturday night, a line of heavier thunderstorms looks to take shape across western Oklahoma before marching into eastern Oklahoma early Christmas Eve morning. Some of those Christmas Eve morning storms look like they’ll be quite heavy and they could cause some brief travel disruptions.

Heavier storms should shift mostly east of Green Country by Christmas Eve afternoon, but some lingering showers could hang around into Christmas Eve night and Christmas morning. Chillier weather looks like it’ll arrive on Christmas Day and usher us into more December-like temperatures for the first time in a while.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

