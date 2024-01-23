Icy Start To A Wet Week; Warming Trend On The Way

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Rain is falling in parts of Green Country tonight, melting a lot of the ice, although some slick spots remain in neighborhoods and on rural roads.

Lots of schools and offices closed today as a result of the storm. Check our closings page for more information.

As the ice moves out, lots of rain is moving into Green Country tonight and later in the week.





Are there more storms forecasted for Oklahoma this week?

The weather pattern will remain progressive with another system nearing the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Friday into Saturday morning.

Tuesday morning temps will start above freezing across most of the area but some locations near and north of Tulsa may drop to freezing early Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy conditions across northern OK and a few locations reaching the lower 50s across southeastern OK.

Above normal highs will be in the forecast Wednesday through Friday with most of the area reaching the lower to mid-50s. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

