Winter Weather Mix Moves Into Green Country Overnight

By: News On 6

Meteorologist Travis Meyer reports the best chance for heavier snowfall is between 4 and 7 a.m. from Tulsa down to SE Oklahoma.

There is a chance for localized snow totals between 2 and 3 inches, but other spots will have lighter snowfall.

Late Sunday into Monday, temperatures drop to near-freezing, which could cause slick spots in the roads on elevated areas in the morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared the following update at 4 p.m.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating slick highways and bridges in Southwestern Oklahoma. Caddo and Harmon counties are very slick with accumulations of slush. Crews are treating surrounding counties of Beckham, Greer, Comanche and Tillman which are considered slick in spots, including I-40 at the Texas state line. Drivers should allow plenty of time if traveling to those areas and use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.

Travel conditions have improved in the Panhandle but the highways are wet to slick in spots in Cimarron County.

Crews statewide, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa area metros, are on standby and continue to monitor the weather system. Temperatures and accumulation are critical and drivers are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather conditions if traveling this evening or overnight.

Drivers can check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

The trend in the latest data supports a slightly slower upper-level transit of the system across the state which would mean the possibility of some rain changing to snow lasting longer Sunday evening into the early Monday morning commute.

The highest chance for impactful snow remains across the western half of the state extending east along both sides of I-44 across far west-central Oklahoma. Any shift north or south of even 50 miles of the upper-level low from current data could bring changes to the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temps will remain near freezing early Monday morning but will climb into the and mid 40s Monday afternoon and into the 60s for daytime highs Tuesday through Thursday. Additional cold air is likely to return to the area late next week influencing the weekend.

