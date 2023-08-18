Man Critically Injured After Stabbing In Tulsa Near Admiral, Peoria

A man was critically injured after a stabbing in Tulsa near Admiral and Peoria on Friday. There is no suspect information at this time, Tulsa Police say.

By: News On 6

A stabbing in Tulsa left a man in critical condition Friday morning, police say.

He's currently in surgery at a local hospital, Tulsa Police say.

The Tulsa Police Department said it happened around 3 a.m. near Peoria Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard.

Police said a caller told them a man was crawling in the road bleeding at the intersection.

Officers went to the scene and found the man with stab wounds. EMSA took the man to the hospital, saying he was critically injured and in surgery.

Police say the victim told them another man stabbed him, but more information was not provided.

The victim appears to have been living in a nearby shed, where TPD says the stabbing happened.

There is no suspect description at this time.

