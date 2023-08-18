Collinsville High School Opens Aviation Program To Freshmen, Sophomores

Students in Collinsville are excited at the opportunity to learn about Aerospace and Aviation after the school received a grant to start a new program this year.

Collinsville High School is one of 72 schools across the state of Oklahoma to receive a grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to start a new aviation program for students. The grant each school received varied and the one Collinsville received was $6,000.

This program is available for incoming freshmen and some sophomores, and it gives these students the opportunity to learn a little more about the aerospace and aviation industry.

There are about 34 students in the first year of the program, where they will learn about the history of aviation and the physical science involved. Many of these students want to learn more about aerospace and aviation because they are interested in becoming pilots in the future.

"I’ve always kind of wanted to be a pilot after last year. I got in a two-person plane, and I always thought it was super cool being able to fly over the sea and so I just always wanted to do that stuff," said freshman Austin Baker.

Program teacher Teri Simpson said even though many students have an interest in a career as a pilot, there are many other career opportunities available to them.

"We are also trying to help the kids understand that aviation does not mean you just have to be a pilot; that there’s many curriculums in the in the aviation industry that this program will actually enlighten them and open their eyes to, whether it’s engineering, or being a doctor, or a lawyer or mechanic in the industry itself," Simpson said.

This grant not only gives Collinsville High School the opportunity to create the curriculum, but it also allows the school to purchase the products students need for the hands-on activities they will be participating in during class. Some of these activities could include launching hot air balloons, wind tunnels and even simulating how Apollo 13 landed back on Earth safely.

The grant also allows for the school to potentially go on field trips or bring in guest speakers so that students can get a first-hand view of what the aerospace and aviation industry entails.