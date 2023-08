The Sound, a Michigan Christian band, joined News On 6 at 9 to talk about their music and perform a song ahead of tonight's concert.

By: News On 6

Watch: Christian Band 'The Sound' Performs On News On 6 Ahead Of Tulsa Concert

A Christian band out of Michigan is performing this weekend in Tulsa.

On Friday, The Sound joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. to discuss their music and give a sneak preview of their show tonight and on Saturday at the Mabee Center.