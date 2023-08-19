House Committee Hearing Raises Concerns Over Firing Of Whistleblower

The committee ruled the Department of Corrections couldn't fire her because she was protected by the Whistleblower Act. They also say the hearing brought forward several witnesses and substantial evidence supporting Dr. Whitney Louis' claims, but the Department of Corrections is refusing to give her job back.

A review of a House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee Hearing is raising concerns about the firing of a doctor by the Department of Corrections after she reported rapes between inmates and correctional employees.

The committee ruled the Department of Corrections couldn't fire her because she was protected by the Whistleblower Act. They also say the hearing brought forward several witnesses and substantial evidence supporting Dr. Whitney Louis' claims, but the Department of Corrections is refusing to give her job back.

Dr. Whitney Louis was fired from the Department of Corrections in January after the DOC said she failed to report a prisoner's violent dream. State Representative Justin Humphrey says that is a ruse and the firing was in retaliation for reporting inadequate inmate rape investigations within the DOC.

“I originally talked to one of the sexual assault victims after I had reported it and she said, 'they never came to me, Dr. Louis. They never talked to me,’” Louis testified in the committee hearing in July.

The DOC initially said Louis was a "5-percent employee," making her vulnerable to being fired without reason. However, subsequent legal proceedings and filing with the Civil Service Division ruled against the DOC, demanding Louis' rehiring.

The DOC chose to appeal the ruling and says it doesn't intend to rehire Louis because the Civil Service Division does not have the authority to order her reinstatement.

“We need to make sure that agencies answer to oversight. We are the elected officials to oversee. We have their budget. We make legislation,” Representative Justin Humphrey said.

The hearing also revealed that former Attorney General John O'Connor received the whistleblower's claim but failed to investigate; a revelation that has drawn criticism from those who believe that the accusations, involving multiple rapes, warranted closer attention.

In a memo Thursday, Humphrey asked Governor Kevin Stitt to consider:

--introducing legislation defining the Whistleblower Act and punishments for anyone who intentionally violates the act.

--introducing legislation to establish actions for agencies that willfully ignore government oversight.

--an independent investigation of the DOC -- recommending it to be conducted by the Department of Labor.

--and immediately rehiring Dr. Whitney Louis with back pay.

“Our mission should be to protect the public. It should be to protect the employees and protect the inmates. Let's change our Department of Corrections which has been many many years with lots of problems. Let's become one of the best out there in the United States,” Humphrey said.

News On 6 reached out to the Department of Correction for comment. The DOC says it does not comment on personnel matters.