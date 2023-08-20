Tulsa Area United Way held a fundraiser on Saturday in partnership with Price Family Properties for the fourth-consecutive year, donating the funds to nonprofits that provide health, financial and education services in the city. Their goal? $100,000.

'Supporting Our Community Directly': Tulsa Area United Way Hosts Fundraising Campaign

Tulsa Area United Way's new fundraising campaign is underway after a special kickoff event in Downtown Tulsa Saturday morning.

The organization is trying to raise money for 160 programs citywide. And its way of doing it is easier than you would think.

For everyone who walks under a balloon archway at the event, $100 will be donated to the Tulsa Area United Way.

“Our goal is to get 1,000 people through the arch. We’ve seen running clubs, we’ve seen walkers, we’ve seen people with their dogs, we’ve seen families,” said Lauren Collins with the Tulsa Area United Way.

The money raised will then be distributed to nonprofits that provide health, financial and education services.

Price Family Properties is partnering with the Tulsa Area United Way for the fourth year in a row and it's the company donating the money.

Jackie Price Johannsen, the President of Price Family Properties, says something as simple as passing by on your morning stroll could have a big impact later.

"A way to get out on a Saturday morning knowing you're supporting our community directly," she said.

The United Way unveiled a banner revealing its multi-million-dollar fundraising goal for the year, but Collins says its purpose is bigger than that.

“Tulsa Area United Ways’ mission is to connect people and resources to improve lives and strengthen our community, and that’s another reason we’re here today,” Collins said.

Both Price Johannsen and Collins say the festival is a great opportunity to make a difference.

“It is a way to bring the community together outside, it's family-friendly," Price Johannsen said.

“It’s a fun day, it’s a really contagious excitement kind of day, but it also does a lot of good,” said Collins.