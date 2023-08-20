Arson Investigation Underway After Truck Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters said the person who called in the fire told them somebody threw a flame-lit cocktail at the truck.

By: News On 6

Turley firefighters are investigating a truck fire they say may have been started on purpose Saturday.

Firefighters say the Tulsa Fire Department helped them put out a truck that was on fire near 66th Street North and North Peoria.

Crews say when they got there, the person that called in the fire told them somebody threw a flame-lit cocktail at the truck.

Firefighters say they're now investigating the fire as a possible arson case.