Meet The New Miss Cherokee And Junior Miss Cherokee

Miss Cherokee serves as a representative and ambassador promoting the Cherokee Nation, and encourages positive qualities in young members of the tribe.
21-year-old Keeleigh Sanders from Westville, and Addison Rouse, a 17-year-old from Fort Gibson, won the titles of Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee respectively.
In addition to representing the tribe for the upcoming year, Keeleigh will receive a $6,000 scholarship.
As part of their roles, they will attend various events throughout the Cherokee Nation, as well as state and national events.
