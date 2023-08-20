Meet The New Miss Cherokee And Junior Miss Cherokee

Cherokee Nation welcomes the new 2023 Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee.

Sunday, August 20th 2023, 8:17 am

By: News On 6


Miss Cherokee serves as a representative and ambassador promoting the Cherokee Nation, and encourages positive qualities in young members of the tribe.

21-year-old Keeleigh Sanders from Westville, and Addison Rouse, a 17-year-old from Fort Gibson, won the titles of Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee respectively. 

In addition to representing the tribe for the upcoming year, Keeleigh will receive a $6,000 scholarship. 

As part of their roles, they will attend various events throughout the Cherokee Nation, as well as state and national events.


