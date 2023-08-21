Victim Identified In Deadly Owasso Shooting; Woman In Custody

Owasso Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing another person in their home on Sunday. Officers say a 10-year-old child was present at the time of the shooting. That child has been released to family members.

Update: Owasso Public Schools' comment on the shooting involving Fields, a 4th-grade teacher at the school:

"Late last night, Owasso Public Schools was made aware of a legal situation involving one of its teachers that has resulted in their removal from the classroom. The district will have additional counselors available to students and staff members should they need support as we navigate the situation. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further."

A domestic shooting in Owasso left one woman dead and another in police custody for second-degree murder, police say.

Essence Fields, 28, is in custody and accused of shooting, Atia Kamare Fields, 26, who later died at the hospital.

"This was an isolated incident between two people that knew each other, there's not anybody on the loose, this is a specific shooting," said Lt. Nick Boatman with Owasso Police.

Police say it happened around 11:40 a.m. in a neighborhood near North Garnett Road and E. 106th St. North, police said.

At the scene, investigators determined a domestic violence incident had occurred between a couple inside the home where a 10-year-old child was present. That child has been released to family members.

"It was just a domestic at this point, it was physical, and at some point during the fight, somebody shot somebody else," Boatman said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.