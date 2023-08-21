'I Love That Feeling': Green Country Teen Wins National, International Powerlifting Competitions

Trey Forrest placed first in national and international powerlifting competitions while breaking his personal record by squatting 685 pounds.

A Green Country teenager has something to brag about after finishing in first place in national and international powerlifting competitions.

Trey Forrest started powerlifting only two years ago and said he loves the sport because he can push himself past his limits.

Forrest won the North American Championships in the Grand Cayman Islands and the National Championship for powerlifting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"There hasn't been a day in the last, I'd probably say, half-year where I have squatted less than 600,” Forrest said. “To have to put that much stress on your body every day it's kind of rough but it definitely is rewarding."

The competitions include bench presses, deadlifts, and squats to see who can lift as much weight as possible for one rep.

During his time overseas, he broke his personal record and squatted 685 pounds, which helped him take home first prize.

Although he's happy to be recognized for all his hard work, he says he really does it to break the goals he sets for himself.

"I enjoy the working out and the grind to get to that spot than the actual spotlight,” Forrest said. “I have always loved all the pressure and having to get out and execute. I love that feeling and love being able to get to do what I do every day."

Forrest is already planning on breaking this record in his next competition in May.