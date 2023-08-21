A man is in custody after shooting another man in a neighborhood near I-244 and Sheridan Sunday morning, police say.

By: News On 6

1 Arrested After Argument Leads To Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say someone shot a man during an argument.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood near Interstate 244 and Sheridan around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the victim was looking through some trash when the suspect drove up and started arguing, then pulled a gun and shot at him.

Officers say the victim got hit by shrapnel.

Police say they found the suspect at a house nearby and arrested him.