1 Arrested After Argument Leads To Shooting In Tulsa

A man is in custody after shooting another man in a neighborhood near I-244 and Sheridan Sunday morning, police say.

Sunday, August 20th 2023, 7:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say someone shot a man during an argument.

Police say officers were called to a neighborhood near Interstate 244 and Sheridan around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

They say the victim was looking through some trash when the suspect drove up and started arguing, then pulled a gun and shot at him.

Officers say the victim got hit by shrapnel.

Police say they found the suspect at a house nearby and arrested him.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 20th, 2023

August 21st, 2023

August 21st, 2023

August 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2023

August 21st, 2023

August 21st, 2023

August 21st, 2023