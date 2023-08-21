Rescue Equipment Stolen From Fire Department Task Force Trailer; Tulsa Police Investigating

Police say thousands of dollars worth of rescue equipment were stolen from the Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue Task Force One trailer.

By: News On 6

Officers say it happened sometime between July 7th and July 24th.

That's when the trailer was parked at a service facility near 500 North Memorial.

Air compressors, hydraulic equipment and other tools were stolen from 27 cases inside the trailer, authorities say.

Several metal-cutting saws and rescue cameras were also stolen.

Police say many of the items have OKTF1 markings on them.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.