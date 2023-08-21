A Week Of Triple-Digits Highs, Scorching Heat Indices For Northeast Oklahoma

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What Is The Forecast Like For Monday?

The heat is not going anywhere in northeast Oklahoma this week and a Medical Heat alert is in effect starting Monday.

Triple-digit highs will remain through at least Friday for most locations with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Heat index values will reach the 110 to 120 range Monday and Tuesday before easing a few degrees Friday.

Excessive heat warnings will be required for most cities and counties this week as well as an Ozone Alert for the Tulsa metro.

"Unreal heat index values have been the norm, and that trend will continue for the next several days," said Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer. "These widespread heat index values are some of the highest & longest-lasting I have ever seen."

By the end of the week, the mid-level ridge of high pressure begins to move west (retrograde) allowing for a weak front arriving either Saturday or Sunday with highs in the mid-90s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.

"We were hoping for the boundary that knocks temps down a little to have a few storms, but right now, that does not look very promising," said Meyer.

What Is The Impact On Oklahoma From Storm Systems In The Gulf Of Mexico?

Another disturbance in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will move west bringing active weather across part of south Texas before moving along the western fringe of the mid-level ridge later this week. This developing system will have no direct impact on our weather across Oklahoma.

What Is A "Heat Dome"?

Generally the term “heat dome” refers to when there is a ridge of high pressure in place. The atmosphere or the “dome” traps hot air just like a lid on a pot. This means slim to no chances for rain, generally a south wind, and days with a lot of sunshine.

When the ridge or dome weakens, cold fronts or “boundaries” can move through the area once again and bring us cooler temps, lower humidity, better cloud cover, and rain chances.

EMSA medics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa respond to over 250 heat-related illness calls each summer. These calls can be from minor aches to cases of heat exhaustion severe as a person losing consciousness.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when there are five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period, and the alert expires when there are less than 5 calls in a day.

For more heat safety information, click here.

What are some ways Oklahomans can stay cool ahead of the hot temperatures this summer?

Do not exercise intensely during the hottest times of the day and wear light loose-fitting clothing. Make sure to drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. To keep cool, spritz skin with water and block out windows with a blanket or sheet during the day.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

How to protect kids from heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Parents and caregivers should be aware of the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in young children and take precautions such as having them wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, use sunscreen, and stay hydrated. To keep cool, activities like playing in the water or in the shade should be encouraged, and a spray bottle can help increase comfort. Children who are experiencing a heat stroke may also have a high fever or even seizures.

For more information about heat exhaustion and heat strokes from the CDC, click here.

How do I keep my pet safe from intense heat?

Pets are susceptible to dehydration and overheating in hot and humid weather. Owners should provide shady places for pets, limit exercise, and keep them indoors in extreme heat. Signs of overheating include excessive panting, increased heart and respiratory rates, drooling, weakness, stupor, seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

For more information on how to keep your pet safe, click here.

How to protect your skin from intense heat

Stay hydrated throughout the day and refuel your body with proper sleep. To protect your skin from damage, apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every 2 hours. Make sure to wear protective clothing, use a lip balm with an SPF of at least 15, and avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm.

For skin safety tips, click here.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. till 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year round.