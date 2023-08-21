Muskogee Students Welcomed Back To Class With Newly Renovated Buildings

Students and staff at Muskogee Public Schools have a lot to look forward to this year as some construction projects just got finished.

Muskogee Public Schools began its first day of class on Monday.

Students and staff have a lot to look forward to this year as some construction projects just got finished. One of those projects is the opening of the Sadler Arts Academy after a complete renovation of the historic building.

It was shut down last year while all three levels of the site were taken down to the structure and rebuilt to serve the needs of a modern school building. Muskogee High School is also opening a new Fine Arts building connecting the main building to the auditorium.

There was a complete renovation to the choir room and an expanded music library storage room.

Voters approved a bond in 2019 to fund these projects the rest of which are expected to be completed by the end of the school year.











