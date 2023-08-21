North Mabee Boys And Girls Club In Tulsa Adds New Tech, Science Lab

Kids in Tulsa who attend North Mabee Boys and Girls Club will get to explore all things science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and ministry with the new STEAMM Lab.

-

Kids in Tulsa who attend North Mabee Boys and Girls Club will get to explore a new lab this school year.

This STEAMM Lab will help kids engage with all things science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and ministry. Latrice Fowlkes, manager of the Boys and Girls says this STEAMM Lab has been in the works for about three years.

She says their program wanted to find a new way to enrich the lives of their youth and better serve them with the upcoming stem programs. The board leaders and execs decided to add this smart lab.

The kids will have access to this space during their after-school program. They will learn to work with a cutting machine, 3-D printers, robots, and other building materials. Fowlkes says the kids love exploring new technology and they hope the program will help prepare the students for the future.

"I’ve seen a lot of organizations bringing stem to the North Tulsa community because it’s not something that’s accessible to our youth. For us to have this program and to have it on a wide scale as it is a great impact and just a great opportunity for our youth,” said Fowlkes.

This is the first program of its kind housed inside a Boys and Girls Club.