Yuengling General Manager Expansion To Oklahoma, Oktoberfest

Monday, August 21st 2023, 9:15 am
It's been about 6 months since Pennsylvania brewing company Yuengling expanded bringing its products to Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.
Now the brewery is helping us get ready for fall by launching its Oktoberfest beer in Oklahoma for the first time. Yuengling General Manager, Pat Pikunas, joined News On 6 to share more about the company and the Oktoberfest brew.
