Oklahoma Human Services Announces Text Notifications For SNAP, TANF, Other Benefits

By: News On 6, David Prock

Oklahomans who receive benefits through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will now have more ways to keep track of updates from various programs.

Oklahoma Human Services announced new text notifications for customers who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and other assistance programs.

The new system launched over the weekend these text messages will let customers know where they are in the application process for benefits and the next steps they need to take.

What Messages Will Oklahoma Department of Human Services Send?

According to OKDHS, text notifications customers could include:

Renewal Due Application/Renewal Received Mid-Certification Verification Needed Mid-Certification Verification Received Mid-Certification Renewal Completed Benefit Approval

Text messages will come from 405-522-1672 or 405-521-1671

“We know the majority of our customers use their cell phones to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases, and these text messages will give them a snapshot into what step they are in the process,” said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services. “We’re excited for this additional opportunity to meet our customers where they are and increase critical communication about the status of their cases. Our hope is that this feature also allows them to receive information without waiting to talk to a specialist on the phone.”

Customers will have the choice to “opt out” of the service at any time by replying STOP. Oklahoma Human Services says customers can choose to opt back in by texting START to the same numbers.

Customers are still able to check the status of their cases online at OKDHSLive.org or by calling 405-522-5050.

Image Provided By: News On 6

How To Recognize A Scammer Posing At The Oklahoma Department of Human Services

Oklahoma Human Services says they will never ask for personal information, such as social security numbers or bank account numbers via a text message. They say the agency will never text or call to notify a customer that their card has been “locked” or “placed on hold.”

If customers receive anything asking for personal information claiming to be from Oklahoma Human Services, they should hang up and call 405-522-5050 to verify the request. Do not click on any links that may be included in suspicious text messages.