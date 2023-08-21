These scallops are melt-in-your-mouth delicious with the wonderful kick of Hatch Green Chile butter. The sweetness of the scallops is perfectly balanced with the heat from the chiles. You’re going to want to make this one again and again.

By: News On 6

Our friend Heather Berryhill shows us how to do a fantastic seafood dish featuring some gorgeous scallops with those peppers.

Hatch Chile Butter Seared Scallops

INGREDIENTS

1 bunch of cilantro

12 large sea scallops

1 large tomato

1 large avocado

4 large Hatch green chiles

1 stick unsalted butter

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1-1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Prepare the chiles. If you haven't bought your Hatch chiles pre-roasted from Reasor’s, here’s how to do it yourself.

Add clean Hatch chiles to an open flame. You can do this on a gas stovetop or on an outdoor grill. Flip chiles around on all sides until a nice, black char is revealed. Add charred chiles to a sealable bag. Seal the bag and allow it to steam for 20 minutes.

After the chiles have steamed, remove each chile from the bag. Using a paper towel, wipe away the charred skin. Finely dice.

For the Hatch chile butter. Add the softened butter to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add the honey, lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and chopped chiles. Mix until it's completely smooth, and all of the ingredients are fully incorporated.

For the scallops. Remove the muscle from each scallop (if it hasn't already been removed).

Add 1 tablespoon of the Hatch Chile Butter to a large sauté pan and place it over high heat.

Season both sides of the scallops with salt and pepper. When the pan is very hot (the butter should be bubbling), add the scallops. Sear scallops until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. When you flip, add a touch more butter to the top of each one. They should be just beginning to crack and still be slightly translucent in the center.

For serving. Add a layer of cilantro leaves to your serving plate. Place scallops on top of cilantro and top with diced tomato, avocado, and additional roasted Hatch chiles.

Enjoy