Sand Springs Students Start New School Year; District Adds New Security Cameras

School leaders in Sand Springs say students have a lot to look forward to as the district adds new afterschool programs, and prepares to open a new Ninth Grade Center.

Students and teachers in Sand Springs are gearing up for the first day of school.

School leaders say there is a lot to look forward to this year in Sand Springs. Charles Page High School has brought back its aviation technology course which allows students to explore career paths in aerospace.

Thanks to grants from 21st Century Community Learning Centers, new afterschool programs are coming to Limestone Technology Academy and Angus Valley Elementary.

District leaders say they’ve made some safety and security upgrades this year as well with all elementary schools being equipped with new security camera systems and the district hiring another resource officer.

The Limestone Technology Academy is also participating in the Great Expectations program for the 18th year now, which is a professional development program that provides teachers and administrators with the skills needed to "create harmony and excitement within the school atmosphere."

Back To School Reminders

Watch for School Zones

Kids are back in school across Oklahoma and police are urging drivers to be cautious when hitting the roads.

Police suggest people begin to slow down and look for those school zones that might be along their route. They say during summer when school zones go off people build up a habit, which causes an increase in speeders once the year starts.

"We need drivers to be more cognisant and drivers to pay attention to the speed limits and where those school zones are, where children could be crossing the street. Whether there inside the school zones or crossing inside the crosswalks, you gotta watch for the kids," said Tulsa Police Lt. Paul Madden.

Children Sleep Schedules

Meanwhile, the return to class can be difficult for some kids as they adjust their sleep cycle. Sleep expert Tara Hess with Tulsa Pediatric Sleep Consulting joined News On 6 to talk bout kids' sleep schedules for school and how important it is for their daily learning.