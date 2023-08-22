Sign-Ups For OSU Concussion Diagnosis, Treatment Seminar Available

Tuesday, August 22nd 2023, 2:17 pm
Oklahoma State University is tackling one of the most common injuries in high school athletics.
OSU says concussions account for 15 percent of all sports-related trauma at the high school level, but more than half of kids who have a concussion are not seen by a medical professional.
The university is hosting a virtual seminar for trainers to go over how to best diagnose and treat concussions.
The seminar is on Aug. 23 and runs every other Wednesday. You can sign up HERE
OSU says any medical or school professional interested in learning how to protect and heal student-athletes are welcome to attend, including athletic trainers (secondary schools, intercollegiate), rural physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, school nurses, school administrators/athletic directors/coaches and physical therapists.
Sessions will address multiple topics including, but not limited to:
