Sign-Ups For OSU Concussion Diagnosis, Treatment Seminar Available

Oklahoma State University is hosting a virtual seminar for trainers to go over how to best diagnose and treat concussions.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma State University is tackling one of the most common injuries in high school athletics.

OSU says concussions account for 15 percent of all sports-related trauma at the high school level, but more than half of kids who have a concussion are not seen by a medical professional.

The university is hosting a virtual seminar for trainers to go over how to best diagnose and treat concussions.

The seminar is on Aug. 23 and runs every other Wednesday. You can sign up HERE

Who Should Participate?

OSU says any medical or school professional interested in learning how to protect and heal student-athletes are welcome to attend, including athletic trainers (secondary schools, intercollegiate), rural physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, school nurses, school administrators/athletic directors/coaches and physical therapists.

What Are The Topics?

Sessions will address multiple topics including, but not limited to:

Extensive Concussion Series Emergency Action Plans Heat Illness Prevention and Management Series Nutrition and the Athlete Plyometric Training for Performance and Rehabilitation Shoulder Injury Prevention Alternative Therapies in Injury Rehabilitation Managing High Ankle Sprains Best Evaluation Techniques And many more!



