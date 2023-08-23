Broken Arrow Youth Council Applications Available For Eligible Students

The City of Broken Arrow is making one last call for sophomore students to apply to the Broken Arrow Youth Council.

The program started up a little more than 20 years ago because the city felt there was a need to prepare students for future roles in city leadership.

It's a three-year program where students get to emulate everything that Broken Arrow city councilors do on the council.

That includes touring the city's water or sewage plant to hearing from police and fire officials.

Every month is a different learning experience for these high school students. Councilor Johnnie Parks, one of the sponsors of the program, said it's all done in an effort to set these students up to take a role in city leadership in the future.

"I’m a big believer in the democratic process and I tell them at the first meeting or two that I am part of this program because I want to help them help them to run someday against me because somebody’s gotta replace me." Parks said.

Parks said the program is a good experience for these students because they get a firsthand look at how Broken Arrow is run, how decisions are made, and why some decisions are made. When the sophomores get to the end of the three-year program, they also get to simulate a mock city council meeting to show what they've learned over the last three years.

"The last meeting they have is actually a mock city council where the city council that they’ve elected have to go in and solve some problems that city staff has put together. So they will meet in this room, and they will emulate a regular city council meeting," Parks said.

Sophomores have until Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. to fill out the application, which can be found HERE.

There are some requirements; students must be a resident of the city or be eligible to attend Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Sophomores also need to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA.