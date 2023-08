Two teenagers who were reported missing on Wednesday have been found by law enforcement and returned home safely.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said the pair were last seen near South Quanah Avenue and West 2nd Street.

Officers searched the area on the ground teams and with a helicopter.

The teens were found safe just sometime before 9 a.m. on Thursday.