Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Hosts Rally For Students, Teachers At TPS

he Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association wanted to show their support for students and staff ahead of the district's accreditation meeting. The group hosted a pair of rallies outside Nathan Hale High School and East Central High School Thursday morning.

By: News On 6

TCTA says it loves the outpouring of support from the community with everything going on with Tulsa Public Schools right now. So, they decided to host something for students, teachers, and staff before school starts.

There were two different rallies Thursday morning, one at Nathan Hale High School and another at East Central High School. Supporters arrived around 7:45 a.m. wearing all black and bringing signs that said things like "I AM TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS" or "WE STAND WITH TULSA".

Community members were at both locations to welcome students and show them support.

Shawna Mott-Wright is the President of the Tulsa Classroom Teacher's Association. She says she wants students to know that no matter the outcome of Thursday's accreditation meeting in Oklahoma City - their focus is on them first.



