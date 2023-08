Actor Dennis Quaid has more than 100 movie credits to his name but he has now released a new gospel album. He sat down with News On 6 to talk about his concert at the Mabee Center, the new album, and his love for music.

By: News On 6

Dennis Quaid Gives Insight On What Inspired His New Gospel Album

Actor Dennis Quaid has more than 100 movie credits to his name but he has now released a new gospel album.

Quaid was at the Mabee Center this past weekend as part of the Gaither Homecoming Concert. He sat down with News On 6 to talk about the concert, the new album and his love for music.