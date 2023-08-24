Trump Surrenders At Fulton County Jail In Georgia Election Case

His surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials. But it's the first time he will be subject to a mug shot, which is expected to soon be made public.

By: CBS News

Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday at the Fulton County jail, where he was booked on 13 felony counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

His surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in after criminal charges were brought against him by federal and state officials. But it's the first time he will be subject to a mug shot, which is expected to soon be made public.

It's also routine for defendants in Fulton County to be fingerprinted and have their eyes scanned for biometric identification.

The booking process is expected to be quick, since Trump's attorneys and prosecutors agreed earlier this week to a $200,000 bond, which prohibits Trump from intimidating his co-defendants, witnesses or alleged victims in the case, including on social media.

Ahead of his surrender, Trump made changes to his legal team, bringing in Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based lawyer who specializes in white collar and high-profile defense. Sadow entered his appearance as lead counsel for Trump on Thursday, according to a filing with the Fulton County Superior Court, and accompanied Trump to the jail. ABC News was first to report the change.

Sadow is expected to replace Drew Findling, the lead attorney on Trump's defense team. Findling did nor return a request for comment.

Was Trump arraigned on Thursday?

In Fulton County, the booking and arraignment processes are separate, meaning Trump won't appear in court on Thursday.

It's still unclear when Trump will appear before a judge to be arraigned and enter a plea. District Attorney Fani Willis has suggested all 19 people charged under Georgia's racketeering law in the case involving the 2020 election should have their arraignments the week of Sept. 5, but the judge has not yet signed off on that request.

Willis set a deadline of noon Friday for all defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and at least nine have done so already, including Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing in the case and accused Willis, who sought the indictment after a two-year investigation, of pursuing a politically charged "witch hunt" designed to harm his electoral prospects in the 2024 election.

Why is Trump being arrested?

The 41-count indictment returned by a grand jury last week claims Trump and others participated in a "criminal enterprise" that aimed to reverse his loss in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Trump and the 18 co-defendants are accused of engaging in a wide-ranging plot to overturn the election results, which allegedly included making false statements to state legislatures and state officials; creating fake Electoral College documents and recruiting supporters to cast false votes; harassing a Fulton County election worker; and "corruptly" soliciting senior Justice Department officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts, including an alleged violation of Georgia's racketeering law, making false statements and writings, and conspiring to commit forgery, regarding the alleged plot to replace duly elected presidential electors with new electors who would vote for him.

What about Trump's other indictments?

The prosecution in Fulton County is the fourth criminal case Trump is facing, and Thursday will mark the fourth time he has been booked since April.

He has been charged in two federal cases related to investigations overseen by special counsel Jack Smith. One in South Florida relates to his handling of sensitive government records, and the second in Washington, D.C., stems from alleged attempts to stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election.

Trump is also facing 34 state felony charges in New York related to an alleged scheme to use "hush-money" payments to conceal damaging information before the 2016 presidential election.

He has entered not guilty pleas in all three earlier cases, which he has said are politically motivated.