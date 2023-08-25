City Of Muskogee Looks To Improve Water Quality With $17M Investment

Muskogee made a $17 million investment to try and improve its water quality. The city partnered with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to get the funding to start making these improvements.

The city of Muskogee is investing millions of dollars into improving its water quality.

City officials say the project started about six years ago and the city drew up plans to replace waterlines, rehab water towers, and enhance the existing water treatment plant. Muskogee made a $17 million investment to try and take care of these projects and has seen significant progress.

Muskogee is an older community and by partnering with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the city was able to get the funding to start making these improvements such as putting in a 30-inch water line that runs right across town to improve the freshness and quality of water, adding 30,000 linear feet of waterlines that include interconnects to the loop the system and improving water circulation because it's something the residents need.

"We want to provide citizens with the highest quality of water and the freshest water that we can give them, and we think that this is a great way to do that and with the advances in technology that have come forward in the last 10-20 years we think that we can utilize that technology to give us and our citizens the highest quality of water possible," said Muskogee Assistant Public Works Director Avery Rigney.

So far, Muskogee has already completed more than $12 million of rehabilitation work meaning that there is still more work to be done in the coming years.