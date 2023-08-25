Cyclists Hope To Raise $150K For Multiple Sclerosis Cure

Hundreds of cyclists are coming together in September to raise money to help cure Multiple Sclerosis or MS. Ben Watkins with Bike MS: Oklahoma joined News On 6 to talk about this year's event and how you can help even if you don't ride.

By: News On 6

The goal raise more than $150,000 to help cure Multiple Sclerosis or MS. Ben Watkins with Bike MS: Oklahoma joined News On 6 to talk about this year's event and how you can help even if you don't ride. Bike MS has already raised $74,418 ahead of the event.

Bike MS is happening September 16-17 at OSU-Tulsa. For more details click here