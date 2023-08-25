Pet of the Week: McClain the Heeler-Mix

This is McClain better known as "Mikey." and he's our Pet of the Week.

By: News On 6

He's a 6-month-old heeler mix. He's a ball of energy, loves to give kisses and play, but is calm and snuggly at night for quiet time. He gets along with dogs of all kinds and sizes and is okay around cats. He adores children and would be the perfect addition to a family with children or another dog.

If you'd like to adopt McClain, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.







