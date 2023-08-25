Pet of the Week: McClain the Heeler-Mix

This is McClain better known as "Mikey." and he's our Pet of the Week.

Friday, August 25th 2023, 1:00 pm

By: News On 6


This is McClain better known as "Mikey." and he's our Pet of the Week.

He's a 6-month-old heeler mix. He's a ball of energy, loves to give kisses and play, but is calm and snuggly at night for quiet time. He gets along with dogs of all kinds and sizes and is okay around cats. He adores children and would be the perfect addition to a family with children or another dog.

If you'd like to adopt McClain, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 25th, 2023

March 31st, 2023

July 29th, 2022

July 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

August 26th, 2023

August 26th, 2023

August 26th, 2023

August 26th, 2023