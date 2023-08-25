Join In The Family Fun At Muskogee's Spectacular Balloon Event

The RE/MAX balloon is one of many balloons you’ll see in the sky this weekend, but the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning has much more to offer than just the balloon rides.

The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is back in Muskogee for another year of hot air balloons, family fun, and activities.

“The first year was a big success," said Joel Sturdevant. "Every year, it's gotten bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Joel Sturdevant is the captain of the RE/MAX Balloon and has been flying hot air balloons for more than 4 decades. He says flying can be tricky, but the views make it all worth it.

"The weather conditions for balloons, other than it being hot, is going to be very good," Sturdevant said.

"Balloon glow just after dusk, tether rides for $20 dollars a person, helicopter rides, it's free to get in, but $10 to park, fireworks," said Chris Sabia.

Chris Sabia with KC Aerosports helped launch The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. It’s in its 5th year at Hatbox Field and will offer people a chance to look at them up close and maybe even hitch a ride in one.

“We have 30 balloons here this weekend," he said. "I believe it's the biggest balloon event in Oklahoma.”

The balloons can be part of love stories, too. On Friday, Derek Baxter proposed to Bailey Ewing up in a balloon!

Sabia says Bailey's dad works for the City of Muskogee's Parks and Rec Department, which hosts the event. He said moments like this make ballooning special.

"Ballooning turns any aged person into a little kid," Sabia said. "There are always smiles on their face, so getting to see that is what's fun for us.”

