High school football has kicked off for the season in Green Country.

By: News On 6

Call Up: Battle Of The Burbs

High school football has kicked off for the season in Green Country.

Bixby and Owasso faced off Thursday night in a rematch of the 6-A one-title game last season.

Jonathan Huskey is here with us to talk more about the game, where Bixby won pretty convincingly 42-to-16.