Oklahoma Veteran Alliance Hosts Annual Benefit Dinner For Local Veterans

The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance prepares for its fourth annual benefit dinner next month to help raise money to serve local veterans in need.

Saturday, August 26th 2023, 11:31 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is preparing for its fourth annual benefit dinner next month to help raise money to serve local veterans in need.

Rachel Runfola from the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance joined News On 6 to talk about the event.

This year's dinner recognizes the group of individuals in Oklahoma who are dedicated to helping veterans with their transition back home. 

Together, these people collaborate to help veterans through this difficult period.

The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is hosting the event to raise awareness and support for veterans and their families. 

The event will feature a 3-course gourmet meal, a presentation, and a cash bar with beer and wine served.

For more information about the event, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 27th, 2023

August 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023