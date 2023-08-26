Oklahoma Veteran Alliance Hosts Annual Benefit Dinner For Local Veterans

The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance prepares for its fourth annual benefit dinner next month to help raise money to serve local veterans in need.

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is preparing for its fourth annual benefit dinner next month to help raise money to serve local veterans in need.

Rachel Runfola from the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance joined News On 6 to talk about the event.

This year's dinner recognizes the group of individuals in Oklahoma who are dedicated to helping veterans with their transition back home.

Together, these people collaborate to help veterans through this difficult period.

The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is hosting the event to raise awareness and support for veterans and their families.

The event will feature a 3-course gourmet meal, a presentation, and a cash bar with beer and wine served.

