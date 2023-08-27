Back-To-School Adoption Event Helps Families Bring Home A New Pet

For just a donation of school supplies, adoption fees were waved at Tulsa Animal Welfare on Saturday thanks to a partnership with Tulsa Parks.

By: News On 6

A unique back-to-school event helped students adopt a new family pet on Saturday.

Tulsa Animal Welfare teamed up with Tulsa Parks for its Paws and Pencils Adoption Event.

A school supply donation was all that was needed to cover the adoption fee.

"This was just a way for us to partner with them to meet two goals. This is actually our second event with the Tulsa Parks, so we're planning on having more of these in the future.," said operations manager Colton Jones.

Those donated supplies will go straight to schools in the area.