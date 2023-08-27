Back-To-School Adoption Event Helps Families Bring Home A New Pet

For just a donation of school supplies, adoption fees were waved at Tulsa Animal Welfare on Saturday thanks to a partnership with Tulsa Parks.

Saturday, August 26th 2023, 9:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A unique back-to-school event helped students adopt a new family pet on Saturday.

Tulsa Animal Welfare teamed up with Tulsa Parks for its Paws and Pencils Adoption Event.

A school supply donation was all that was needed to cover the adoption fee.

"This was just a way for us to partner with them to meet two goals. This is actually our second event with the Tulsa Parks, so we're planning on having more of these in the future.," said operations manager Colton Jones.

Those donated supplies will go straight to schools in the area.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 26th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 27th, 2023

August 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

August 28th, 2023