Man Injured After Being Stabbed By Son, Tulsa Police Say

A man was injured after his son stabbed him early Monday morning, Tulsa Police said.

The incident happened at a home near 51st and Sheridan in Tulsa just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Police said they aren't sure what led to the stabbing, but the son is in custody.

No one else in the home was hurt, police said.

