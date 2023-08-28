Man Injured After Being Stabbed By Son, Tulsa Police Say

Police said they aren't sure what led to the stabbing, but the son is in custody.

Monday, August 28th 2023, 9:12 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was injured after his son stabbed him early Monday morning, Tulsa Police said.

The incident happened at a home near 51st and Sheridan in Tulsa just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police said.

No one else in the home was hurt, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
