Roofing Company Using IVs To Keep Workers Hydrated During Intense Heat

IV hydration may sound like an extreme way to beat the heat but one Tulsa roofing company is using it to keep workers safe.

The intense heat has been tough on everyone but it's especially hard on those who work outdoors.

With all the hard work, some roofers can neglect to take care of themselves and without the proper hydration, a day can quickly go wrong. That’s why Solid Roofing is keeping its crews hydrated and full of vitamins in an unconventional way: IV hydration.

“We have magnesium, zinc, B complex, B-12, glutathione, and vitamin C,” said Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is currently a paramedic and works for Hydrate You IV Therapy on the side. He says there are a lot of benefits to the treatment.

“From boosting your immune system, mental clarity, kind of help with brain fog if you have any of that, as well as things like athletic performance as well," said Rodriguez.

With all the extra heat, Mickey Uphold with Solid Roofing says they had to go the extra mile.

“When it’s 100 plus degrees every day in Oklahoma and we’ve got crews that are up on the roofs and they’re working, we want to make sure everybody’s safe,” he said.

He says he's seen a night and day difference in his crew. Their muscles would cramp up before this therapy was an option. While some may believe there are better ways to hydrate, Uphold says they wanted something that guaranteed quick results.

“So, if we had a choice between ‘yeah, this could work’ or ‘this guarantees that they’re going to be better, and they’re going to be able to feel better, and at the same time be safe to drive home,' then we wanted to go with the best option,” Uphold said.

What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults watch out for signs of heat exhaustion which can be; heavy sweating, cold, pale, and clammy skin, a fast, weak pulse, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and fainting. If experiencing these symptoms people should drink water, move to a cooler area, or take a cool bath. Lastly, medical attention should be sought out if symptoms last longer than an hour.

What are the signs of heat stroke?

The CDC defines heat stroke symptoms as– hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast and strong pulse; a headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and passing out. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately, and try to move the person into the shade or a cooler area. Try to lower your body temperature by using cool clothes.

Cooling centers in Tulsa

Expo Square is located at 4145 E. 21st Street, 405-744-1113, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission is located at 506 N. Cheyenne Avenue, 918-587-1186, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, 918-896-5591, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and year-round.