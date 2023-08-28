Investigation Underway For Suspect Accused Of Shooting, Killing 16-Year-Old At Choctaw Football Game

A fight broke out between at least two people, and shots were fired. Choctaw Police confirm three people were shot: one person was killed, another was transported to the hospital and a female was shot in the leg.

An investigation is underway for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old at the Choctaw-Mid-Del football game Friday night.

News 9 learned Monday that two girls hopped a fence at the stadium after hearing the gunfire: one broke both of her wrists and the other broke an ankle.

There are currently no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting, but police said they have been working around the clock to find answers.

"I want our community members, our citizens to know that the work didn't stop after paramedics left. It was really almost just beginning," Chief Kelly Marshall with the Choctaw Police Department said.

Police ask anybody with video or information on Friday night's shooting to contact them.

Friday Night Timeline

The Del City Eagles were in Choctaw Friday night to face the Yellowjackets in Week 0 of the high school football season.

During the final three minutes of the third quarter, gunshots were heard from the visitor’s side of the field, and crowds were seen fleeing from the stands.

Multiple video broadcasts from the game showed players and fans running away from the Del City side of the stadium after at least two gunshots.

"You had a bang, and then a bang, bang immediately afterwards,” recalled Jared Johnson, a member of the Choctaw band. “And then the 5 to 7 that went out right after were all one after the other."

“I remember hearing someone say 'oh my god they're shooting' and that panic started to really set in and everyone just went," Johnson said.

"We heard the gunshots, and everybody started running,” said Allison Yarbrough, a Choctaw mother.

Several witnesses reached out to News 9 to share their stories of those who helped lead people to safety.

“So we just all laid down like this. Side by side, ready to run,” Kieson Iwerson demonstrated on a hill adjacent to Choctaw’s practice field. "They were just coming from all over, everyone was flooding the field."

Iwerson was leading the charge of students through the woods to safety.

A 13-year-old said football players helped keep her safe during the chaos that erupted.

"A football player came and grabbed me and one of my friends and took us into the locker room," she said. "And set us down and told us, ‘It’s going to be ok. Calm down. You’ll find your parents.’”

She said the player who helped her was Choctaw's Juju Smith. All the players played a role in helping others get to safety, she said.

“The football players didn’t worry about their safety, they were worrying about elderly safety, kids’ safety, and adult safety," she said. "They would run out of the locker room, after grabbing two or three kids, putting them in there, and then run out and grab more people.”

Three people were detained, but the Choctaw Police chief said that she could not confirm that they had anything to do with the shooting. Marshall said nobody was in custody for this shooting.

Saturday Timeline

On Saturday, 16-year-old Midwest City student Cordae Carter was confirmed by his family as the victim who was shot and killed during the shooting.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital, police said.

A teenage girl was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital, and she has since been treated and released, police said. Two other victims were injured when they were fleeing from the scene. One of the victims sustained a broken wrist, while the other sustained a broken leg, police said.

The News 9 team traveled to Choctaw High School and OU Health Saturday morning to review the aftermath after Friday night's shooting.

News 9 Addie Crawford traveled to Choctaw High School Saturday morning to review the scene and found marching band equipment, personal belongings left after people fled from the stadium from the gunshots.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters released the following statement Saturday:

Last night’s events in Choctaw is tragic. Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.

OSDE stands ready to assist them with all available resources and I have spoken to Choctaw Superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb this morning to offer OSDE’s full support and assistance.

I hope all Oklahomans will join my family and me in prayer for all those affected by senseless acts.

Mid-Del City Schools released a statement confirming the victim was a Midwest City student:

Dear Bomber Families:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of one of our Bombers who was in attendance during the Del City at Choctaw High School football game on Friday, August 25. There are no words to adequately describe our sympathy for the family of our student. Additionally, we know that the coming days and weeks will be difficult for our students and staff. We will have grief counselors available for anyone needing to speak with someone.

Any time a student death occurs, reactions are varied. Please be alert for any of the following indications of grief

Physical - changes to sleep patterns or eating habits

Emotional - changes such as unusual fears, anger, worry or clinging

Social - loss of interest in usual activities.

Open communication between parents and children is very important. If you think your child is having a particularly difficult time dealing with this situation, please contact the school for assistance.

News 9 received a joint statement early Saturday morning from school officials in Del City and Choctaw:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight’s incident. Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City, and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available.

David Reid, Superintendent Choctaw-Nicoma Park

Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent Mid-Del

Choctaw Mayor Chad Allcox released a statement on Saturday stating,

Last night our community experienced a horrific tragedy at Bill Jensen Field during the Del City vs. Choctaw high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma. On behalf of the city of Choctaw, our hearts and prayers are with the families of those who were killed or injured, students, coaches, families and first responders and all those who had to experience such a horrific event.

Thank you to the first responders, coaches, parents, and students who put their lives on the line to prevent this tragedy from escalating further, and in cases used their own bodies to shield others. Thank you to the supporting agencies who quickly responded.

As our community continues to heal, I am confident we will become closer, stronger and even more resilient because of the amazing people in and around the community. #prayforchoctaw, #prayfordelcity, #strongertogether, #choctawstrong

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a statement Saturday morning.

The OSSAA is deeply saddened and concerned with the shootings that took place last night at high school football games in Oklahoma. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was in attendance. We have offered our assistance and support to all the schools involved as they continue to gather details.

Monday Updates

The superintendents for Choctaw-Nicoma Park and Mid-Del Schools joined News 9 Monday morning after a shooting at a high school football game left one person dead.

"At Midwest City High School, we lost a student," Mid-Del Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb said. "I've lost count of how many school districts have offered to send counselors to help us out."

Both superintendents however praised the support from the community members when the shooting happened.

"This is a family, this is a close-knit community," CNP Superintendent David Reid said. "When shots rang out, everyone worked together for the safety of all."

Dr. Cobb also said he was proud to be part of a community that works together.

"I just want to say how proud I am of our whole community," Dr. Cobb said. "Our kids, our staff, the parents, businesses and churches jumping into the gap to help us."

The Investigations

The Choctaw Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting that killed the 16-year-old Midwest City student. Officers said it's believed the incident started as an argument between two males on the visitor’s side of the field.

In a press conference on Friday, the possible male suspect was described wearing red sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

The Uvalde Foundation, a kids nonprofit organization, is offering a reward for anyone who may have info regarding the shooting.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said they have opened an investigation into the incident where an off-duty Del City officer shot a 42-year-old man in the chest.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson with OCSO said "the Del City officer did not shoot the 16-year-old... Our investigation shows the Del City officer did shoot a 42-year-old in the chest... The officer perceived some sort of threat, but it is important to stress we are still very early on in the investigation and comment further on what the officer perceived."

Two officers were working off-duty at the game when the separate shootings occurred. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in relation to the officer-involved shooting incident, according to Berger. The other officer did not fire any gunshots, but was placed on leave to "decompress and also be ready to interview with the sheriff's office and cooperate fully," Berger said.

Johnson said a link has been set up to submit videos and evidence from the incident. The link to submit can be accessed by clicking here.

Moving Forward

Choctaw has canceled their upcoming football game, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.

Mid-Del Public Schools implemented new security measures this year for their home football games in an effort to keep students, their families and other school personnel safe.

Those measures include fans walking through a new weapon detection system before entering stadiums. Fans will not be able to re-enter the stadium if they leave.

Middle and high school students are required to wear an ID to the game. Middle and elementary school students must be with a guardian to enter the game.

No bags are allowed unless it is a clear plastic tote. Firearms, weapons and explosives are prohibited from Mid-Del Public School campuses.