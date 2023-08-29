Students, Tulsa Public Schools, Speak Out After Friday Gun Scare

One student says she’s scared that people may make it past security with guns, and she hopes that nothing like this ever happens again.

Parents and students across Oklahoma are concerned after three gun scares at the first high school football games of the season.

One of the incidents happened at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police say it happened when a teenager flashed a gun at the Booker T. Washington vs. Bentonville game Friday, which scared people in the stands and caused everyone to start running for the exits. Officers say the teen got away, but police recovered the pistol he dropped.

Students say it doesn’t make sense why someone would want to bring a weapon to a football game in the first place.

"I don't really see the logic in bringing a gun to a football game, like any football game or anywhere really where you don't need a gun,” said Danija Riley, a student. “It's kind of scary."

David Jackson, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, says the organization is doing what it can to help schools with their security.

"We will provide resources. We will provide whatever support that we can for them to carry out those measures that they do have in place,” said Jackson.

Jackson says the OSSAA’s goal is to help each district find the answer that works best instead of imposing a “one size fits all” solution.

"We want to be there to support them and what they do, and yeah, we want to provide any resources that we can for them. Again, we are going to steer away from trying to tell them exactly what to do."

Tulsa Public Schools says it bases its safety procedures on what experts suggest and what the NCAA does. The district said it has a new clear bag policy and new weapons detection systems. Their statement also said the district will add more security for upcoming games.

"I want people to know that it's not ok to bring in guns around or on property that forbids guns,” said Riley.

TPS says if fans see anything suspicious, they should call the district’s 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.

