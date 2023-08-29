Investigators said they are still working to determine what exactly happened and the relationship between the teens.

By: News On 6

Teen Accused Of Shooting 15-Year-Old Girl In Broken Arrow, Deputies Say

A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl in Broken Arrow on Tuesday, Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near South 209th East Avenue and East 31st Street, deputies said.

The boy snuck into the girl's window during the night, and at some point, a firearm discharged, hitting the girl, deputies said.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The boy was taken into custody, deputies said.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.