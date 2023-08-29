Exploring Philbrook Museum Of Art's Reality-Bending Exhibition

Do you remember playing with cardboard boxes as a kid and letting your imagination run wild? At the Philbrook Museum of Art, you can do just that and more in its newest exhibition!

Tuesday, August 29th 2023, 10:20 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Do you remember playing with cardboard boxes as a kid and letting your imagination run wild?

At the Philbrook Museum of Art, you can do just that and more in its newest exhibition!

Jenny Fisher, the Curator of the New Realms: Art Lab, says you can engage with striking, reality-bending works of art.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live this morning to show us how it's done.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 29th, 2023

August 29th, 2023

August 29th, 2023

August 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 29th, 2023

August 29th, 2023

August 29th, 2023

August 29th, 2023