Exploring Philbrook Museum Of Art's Reality-Bending Hands-On Exhibition

Do you remember playing with cardboard boxes as a kid and letting your imagination run wild? At the Philbrook Museum of Art, you can do just that and more in its newest exhibition!

Building forts out of cardboard boxes and making shadows on the walls are in many people's childhood memories. The Philbrook Museum is now helping adults and kids alike experience all those things in a new atmosphere through its latest exhibit.

New Realms: Art Lab will be at the museum through September 17. Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs Rachel Keith said it is changing the way people view art. "Lots of people, not just kids, but lots of people think of museums as a really stuffy, boring place, and this is the antidote to that."

The old saying "look, but do not touch" does not apply in the exhibit. "New Realms is this incredible opportunity for people to come and get really hands-on with the artwork," said Keith.

New Realms: Art Lab has three spaces: Shadowlands, Cardboard Dimension, and Makers' Realm. To help get the creative juices flowing, the museum has installed a game show-style wheel on the wall. "We have given people the opportunity to spin the wheel, and they can then get an idea for where to go with their sculpture," Keith added.

For those who want to go a little bigger, the Cardboard Dimension allows guests to build and tear down. "There are hundreds of cardboard boxes in this room," Keith said. "It is completely covered in cardboard, and it is really a blast to play in here for people of all ages."

Philbrook said the goal of the exhibit is to prove creativity has no age limit, and everyone is capable of being a worldbuilder. "We think it is really fascinating how artists create new worlds, and we think that is something that everyone has inside them is this artist spirit that has the capability of making their own worlds," said Keith.

