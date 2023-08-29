A conference to inspire women to create their own success and smash their own goals is being held at Tulsa's Cox Convention Center in September.

By: News On 6

Women's Conference 'Success Becomes Me' Returns To Tulsa In September

Bri Seeley of Seeley Enterprises discussed the "Success Becomes Me" conference with Tatum Guinn, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on News On 6.

The conference is Sept. 20-21 and you can find more information at the link above, or HERE.



