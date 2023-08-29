Women's Conference 'Success Becomes Me' Returns To Tulsa In September

Tuesday, August 29th 2023, 5:08 pm
A conference to inspire women to create their own success and smash their own goals is being held at Tulsa's Cox Convention Center in September.
Bri Seeley of Seeley Enterprises discussed the "Success Becomes Me" conference with Tatum Guinn, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on News On 6.
The conference is Sept. 20-21 and you can find more information at the link above, or HERE.
